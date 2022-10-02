Arsenal fears quelled as Thomas Partey injury update surfaces

An update on the wellbeing of Arsenal star Thomas Partey has come to the fore on Friday evening.

For those not aware, midfielder Partey set pulses racing across the red half of north London earlier today.

This came after the 29-year-old was included in Ghana’s starting lineup to face Brazil in a friendly clash, only to be replaced minutes from kick-off.

In turn, it was widely reported that Partey had picked up a fresh fitness concern, the extent of which was yet to be discovered.

I’m hearing Thomas Partey has pulled out of Ghana’s game against Brazil due to knock. Was in the line-up to start but felt something during warm-up. Not the news Arsenal fans would like to hear.

— Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) September 23, 2022

As alluded to above, though, late on Friday evening, clarification on the former Atletico Madrid man’s situation has been provided.

And the news has proven of an altogether positive nature from an Arsenal perspective.

It is understood that Partey’s absence against Brazil on Friday came for precautionary reasons, owing to discomfort around his knee.

The midfield standout is therefore expected to be fit and available for selection when Ghana return to action in a meeting with Nicaragua on Tuesday.

🚨 Thomas Partey’s exclusion against Brazil tonight was only precautionary, after feeling uncomfortable around his knee. Partey should be available to face Nicaragua on Tuesday. [@addojunr] #afc

— afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 23, 2022

