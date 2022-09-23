Arsenal confirm Odegaard as new captain

Martin Odegaard has been confirmed as Arsenal’s captain ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Gunners were without a first-team skipper after Alexandre Lacazette, who took the armband from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last term, joined Lyon.

Odegaard was expected to be appointed in his place, with manager Mikel Arteta saying earlier this month: “The captaincy is going to be decided pretty soon.”

He added: “Martin has a lot of qualities that we want as a captain.”

Odegaard, who captains Norway, was announced as Arteta’s skipper on Saturday ahead of Arsenal’s final pre-season friendly against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup.

“We wish Martin every success as our captain,” a short statement read.

Introducing our new captain…