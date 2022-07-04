SPORTS Arsenal complete signing of Jesus from Man City by News July 4, 2022 July 4, 2022 0 views Arsenal have completed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, both clubs and the player announced Monday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Everything you need to follow all tournament long next post Which players could move if De Jong leaves Barcelona? You may also like Which players could move if De Jong leaves... July 4, 2022 DeGrom K’s five of six batters in first... July 4, 2022 Agent: Bulls reach deal with veteran PG Dragic July 4, 2022 Chelsea on Neymar alert as PSG look to... July 4, 2022 Transfer Talk: Bernardo Silva wants to join Xavi’s... July 4, 2022 Meet Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry, the first... July 4, 2022 Six Lochte medals put up for auction for... July 4, 2022 Astros notch MLB record-tying 20 Ks, top Angels July 4, 2022 Soto getting MRI on calf after leaving Nats... July 4, 2022 Poston goes wire-to-wire at John Deere Classic July 4, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply