Arsenal complete £7m signing of Nuno Tavares from Benfica

Arsenal have signed Portugal U21 full-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica for £7m.

The 23-year-old, a graduate of Benfica’s youth system, becomes the Gunners’ first signing of the summer.

“We welcome Nuno to the club,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. “He is a young player with great promise who has developed very well with Benfica in recent seasons and has also shown his quality by being part of Portugal Under-21s. Nuno’s arrival will give the squad extra strength and options in defence, particularly with this energy on the left side of the pitch.”

More to follow.

