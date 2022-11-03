Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks out on Barcelona job links

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has brushed off reports linking him with the Barcelona job, insisting that he is ‘proud and happy’ to be at Arsenal.

The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League and atop their Europa League group having lost just twice all season, and are one of the most in-form sides in Europe.

By contrast, Barcelona, led by legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez, have crashed out of the Champions League with three defeats in their six games, though they too have lost just once in their domestic league and sit just a point off the pace set by European Champions Real Madrid.

Xavi Hernandez, head coach of FC Barcelona during the Spanish championship La Laiga football match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo on October 9, 2022 at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain – Photo: Marc Graupera Aloma/DPPI/LiveMedia 2K5TK3Y Xavi Hernandez, head coach of FC Barcelona during the Spanish championship La Laiga football match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo on October 9, 2022 at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain – Photo: Marc Graupera Aloma/DPPI/LiveMedia (Alamy Stock Photo)

As a result of poor form in Europe, which culminated in a consecutive knockout in the Champions League group stages, reports in Spain suggested that the Camp Nou side may be looking for a new boss in the future, despite assurances from those inside the club that they planned on sticking with the Xavi.

And Spanish outlet Sport claim that the Barcelona hierarchy are keeping a close eye on Mikel Arteta, adding that there are “no doubts he has the conditions that make him a firm candidate for the Barcelona bench”

However, the Gunners boss has distanced himself from those links, revealing his pride at being Arsenal boss, a club that he captained to an FA Cup in 2014, ending their 9 year trophy drought in the process.

“I’m extremely proud and happy to be at Arsenal. Barcelona are in a really good path now, with a phenomenal coach. You have to be very respectful”, he told the media ahead of his side’s clash with FC Zurich.

Currently under contract in north London until 2025, the former assistant to Pep Guardiola is sure to have no shortage of suitors as his stock continues to rise, with Manchester City another possible destination.

For now, however, his focus is on Arsenal.

