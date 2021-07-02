arsenal-announce-transfer-deal-for-three-players-[full-list]

Arsenal have announced the transfer deal of three players.

The players are Ben Sheaf, Daniel Oyegoke and Daniel Ballard.

Sheaf left Arsenal to join Coventry City on a permanent move.

Oyegoke also left the Gunners to join Brentford on a permanent move.

Ballard, meanwhile, left Arsenal to join Millwall on loan.

Arsenal disclosed this in a statement via their website on Thursday.

The statement partly read, “Ben Sheaf has joined Coventry City in a permanent transfer.

“The 23-year-old midfielder joins the Sky Blues permanently after spending last season on loan with the Championship side, becoming an integral member of the team with 30 appearances during the campaign.

“Daniel Oyegoke has joined newly promoted Premier League side Brentford in a permanent move.

“The 18-year-old defender joined the Arsenal Academy aged 14 from north London side Barnet.

“Daniel Ballard has joined Millwall on loan for the 2021/22 season.

“The 21-year-old defender will continue his development with Millwall next season following his hugely successful loan spell with Blackpool last season.”