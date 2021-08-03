arsenal-announce-deals-for-taylor-hart,-clarke-ahead-of-tottenham-clash

Arsenal have confirmed deals for Kido Taylor-Hart and Harry Clarke ahead of their pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Gunners said Taylor-Hart has signed his first professional contract with the North London club, while Clarke left the Emirates for Ross County on a season-long loan.

Mikel Arteta’s side disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The statement read, “Kido Taylor-Hart has signed his first professional contract.

“The 18 year-old winger enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2020/21, scoring six and assisting four in just 11 appearances for our under-18s.

“Everyone at Arsenal would like to congratulate Kido on his first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his continued development.

“Harry Clarke has joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County on loan for the 2021/22 season.

“The young defender spent last season on loan with Oldham Athletic, enjoying the experience by making 32 appearances for the League Two side during the campaign.

“We wish Harry all the best during his time with Ross County. The loan is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”