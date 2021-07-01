arsenal-and-juventus-target-italian-midfielder-who-has-2-goals-in-3-euro-2020-games-so-far

Arsenal to battle with Serie A giants Juventus over the signing of Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli this summer

Both top European outfits are hoping to win the race to secure his signature despite having a deal with his club until 2023

Gunners boss Arteta has been monitoring the midfielder before the start of Euro 2020 while Max Allegri wants Juve to use their relationship with Sassuolo to seal the deal

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their bid to sign Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli this summer according to Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali.

But, the Gunners will have to battle with Serie A giants Juventus who are also interested in the 23-year-old star.

The Turin-based club is hoping to exploit its relationship with The Watermelon Peel and beat the competitor to the signature of the player.

Manuel Locatelli celebrating one of his goals for Italy in their Euro 2020 clash vs Switzerland last month.

Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Locatelli has proven to be a sought-after having scored twice in three appearances at the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship – his two goals came in their 3-0 Group A triumph over Switzerland.

The North London club has been monitoring the midfielder before the start of the continental competition this summer as reported by The Mirror.

Massimiliano Allegri, who recently returned to Juventus for his second spell is also eyeing the player with four goals and three assists for his present club last campaign.

Giovanni Carnevali confirms Arsenal and Juventus want Locatelli

The publication claims the Emirates Stadium outfit has stepped up its bid to sign the £34m-rated star by lodging an official bid. Sassuolo’s CEO told Sky Sports Italia:

“Arsenal have made an official bid for Locatelli. They’re pushing hard to sign Manuel and it’s an important bid… we will see.

“Juventus also want Locatelli and we have a special relationship with them. A new meeting has been scheduled with Juve.”

Locatelli’s deal with Sassuolo runs until the summer of 2023 and any club that intends to sign him will have to dance to tunes of The Black and Greens.

