arsenal-and-chelsea-legend-lands-big-coaching-job-in-the-england-national-team

Ashley Cole who played for Chelsea and Arsenal has been named as the assistant coach of England Under-21 team

Before landing this new job which will be on part time basis, Ashley Cole has been working with Chelsea academy

During his active playing days at Stamford Bridge, Ashley Cole played 229 games for the Blues netting seven goals

Ashley Cole who was one of the best defenders years back in the Premier League has been named as the assistant coach of England Under-21 team as he landed his first major coaching work.

However, Ashley Cole’s new role at the England’s Under-21 team will be on part time basis as the 40-year-old will be under Lee Carsley who has been confirmed as the head coach.

Carsley replaces Aidy Boothroyd who was axed on the back of two dismal European Championship campaigns.

According to the report on bioreports and UK Sun, Ashley Cole will continue his work also with Chelsea academy as the former England international expressed happiness towards his new job.

Ashley Cole’s reaction

“I’m really happy to get this opportunity to support Lee and work with the best youngsters in the country.

“I loved playing for the national team and to now get the chance to work as an England coach is a special feeling. St. George’s Park is an amazing place and I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to do my best to help young players to develop, and also learn from some brilliant people at the same time.”

