Arrow’s Katherine McNamara Is Ready to Return to the Arrowverse – CBR – Comic Book Resources

Katherine McNamara, who played Mia Smoak during the final two seasons of Arrow, says she would jump at the chance to go back to the Arrowverse.

Katherine McNamara, who played Mia Smoak during the final two seasons of Arrow, says that if the Arrowverse wants her back, all they have to do is call.

“Look, the Arrowverse is what it is and I have no idea what their future plans are, but I would jump at the chance to go back and play again,” McNamara told Collider while promoting her film Untitled Horror Movie, now available for streaming.

Arrow, the cornerstone of The CW superhero lineup, aired from 2012 to 2020. Mia Smoak was the daughter of Arrow leads Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak, who was born in 2019 and whose adventures take place 20 years in the future. McNamara was a recurring character in Season 7 and a full cast member in Season 8, which set up a spinoff titled Green Arrow and the Canaries. The show would have featured Mia teamed with Black Siren Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Black Canary Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) as protectors of Star City in 2040. However, The CW didn’t pick up the show, and HBO Max passed on it as well.

Still, it is possible for the characters to appear in the remaining Arrowverse shows, and McNamara is willing. “There are so many wonderful people over at WB and The CW and the whole Berlanti world. I love working there and, if they ever need me back, I’m happy to go shoot arrows again,” she said.

