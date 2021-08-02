Arrow Star Stephen Amell Reacts To Marvel’s Hawkeye First Look Image – Screen Rant

Stephen Amell, star of The CW’s Arrow, took to social media to react to Marvel’s first look at their upcoming original series, Hawkeye. Amell’s character in the superhero series, Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, is an archer just like Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. Amell’s time as a DC superhero has come to an end for now, with Arrow debuting its final episode on January 28, 2020. Hawkeye will be Marvel’s next live-action original series, capping off a year that saw the success of hits like WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Taking place after Avengers: Endgame, the Disney+ show will follow Clint Barton and Kate Bishop as the former Avenger trains Bishop to become his successor. Hailee Steinfeld has been cast as Kate, with Vera Farmiga playing her character’s mother. Florence Pugh will reprise her role from Black Widow. Both Pugh and Steinfeld are set to continue the legacy of the former Avengers as the MCU dives into Phase 4 with a slew of new heroes. This comes after the death of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, and Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, and the retirement Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers.

With the premiere of Hawkeye on the horizon, Amell took to Twitter on to react to the first-look at the Marvel series. Amell retweeted Marvel’s announcement of Hawkeye‘s release date and the image of Kate and Clint. The image shows Renner and Steinfeld facing each other, with Kate Bishop holding a bow in her left hand. Amell, who played an archer for almost nine seasons, praised the appearance of another left-handed archer on screen. Check out his reaction below:

Hawkeye is actually right-handed in the comics, but Renner is left-handed, and played the character of Clint as such. Amell’s joke slyly shows his support for the upcoming show and the actor may feel a sort of kinship with Renner and the role of Clinton Barton, as the two archers share a few similarities. Both actors have also been committed to their roles for almost the same amount of time, with Amell playing Green Arrow for eight years, and Renner possibly retiring Hawkeye’s bow after a decade. Regardless of what’s in store for Marvel’s archer, fans flooded the comment section of Amell’s reply with anticipation for the upcoming show, as well as questions about when Yelena Belova and Kate Bishop will meet.

With many of the original Avengers dead or departed in some other way, Marvel is making room for a whole new generation of superheroes to carry on the mantle, and many have voiced their support for the actors who are taking over. This real-life DC/Marvel crossover also to the multiverse and alternative timelines opening up in the MCU, which was initially introduced in Loki. It will also be the main focal point for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Tom Hiddleston. More hints about the future of the MCU will most certainly be teased in Hawkeye, making the upcoming series all the more anticipated.

Source: Stephen Amell

