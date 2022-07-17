arrests-will-be-made-for-seeking-rights-in-new-india:-rahul-gandhi

NEW DELHI: Former

Congress

chief Rahul Gandhi Sunday hit out at the government over the issue of unemployment and action against protesting youths, saying “arrests will be made for seeking rights in New India”.

Gandhi launched his latest tirade against the government over jobs by sharing a video on Twitter which shows some students being taken away by the police in a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus.

“Don’t ask questions. Don’t raise your voice. Don’t protest peacefully. Arrests will be made for seeking rights in New India. By making the youth unemployed, by shattering the hopes of crores of families, this dictatorial government is destroying the future of the country,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The video carries a caption: “What is the offence of SSCGD 2018 aspirants, seeking justice.”

One of the female aspirants in the video says they have not eaten anything since morning. “Not even a drop of water.”

“We have been forcibly made to sit in four buses and are being taken to separate places. We don’t know where,” she says.

“The daughters of the country are being treated in such a way as if we don’t belong to the country. The government says ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, but if that happened then our daughters would not been dying here.

“We had started from Nagpur and reached Agra in the last 45 days, facing a lot of difficulties. The government has sent us to the same place where we started. We urge the government not to do injustice with us,” she said.

