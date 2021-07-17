Arrests at U.S.-Mexico Border This Year Top One Million – The Wall Street Journal

Border Patrol agents have made more than a million arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border so far this year, already higher than any full-year total since at least 2005, according to new Customs and Border Protection figures released Friday.

The CBP data only includes the number of arrests and doesn’t account for people who made it across the border without being apprehended.

Agents made more than 178,000 arrests in June, a 3% increase over the prior month. The number of migrants traveling as families arrested crossing the border illegally rose once more in June to around 50,000, a 23% increase over the previous month, prolonging a surge that has posed major political and logistical challenges for the Biden administration.

The number of unaccompanied children arrested crossing the border also rose slightly in June to around 15,000, with CBP officials privately warning in meetings that they were seeing as many as 600 children crossing the border alone a day in July.

The high volume of illegal border crossings is a result of multiple factors, including the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic felt across Latin America, pent-up demand after years of restrictive Trump administration policies and a perception that President Biden would be more welcoming to those looking to migrate. More recently, CBP officials have warned in internal meetings that the improving economy in the U.S. and rising vaccination rates will continue to attract more attempted illegal entries so long as there continue to be unfilled jobs in the U.S.