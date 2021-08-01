Arrest hoodlums who invaded Amuludun FM – NUJ, MMPN tell Police

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council and Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) have called on security agencies to arrest the hoodlums who invaded Amuludun 99.1 FM radio station in Ibadan.

The two bodies made this disclosure via separate statements made available to bioreports on Sunday.

NUJ statement was signed by the duo of Comrades Ademola Babalola and Sola Oladapo, Chairman and Secretary respectively.

MMPN statement was signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi.

bioreports recalls that some hoodlums had on Saturday invaded the station located at Moniya area of Ibadan.

The hoodlums destroyed some property worth millions of naira.

About four cars were affected while some property within the radio station were also damaged.

The NUJ in its reaction decried the invasion.

The duo of Babalola and Oladapo tasked the State Police Command to immediately swing into action and effect the arrest of the perpetrators.

They maintained that the arrest of the suspects would serve as a deterrent to others.

The duo also called on the security agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to such unbridled and mindless attacks on a media facility with a view of bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“Immediate arrest of the culprits would go a long way in restoring sanity to the area and ultimately allow staffers in the corporation to carry out their duties in a sane and safer environment forthwith.”

“The Union, therefore, sympathised with the management of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and colleagues who were affected by the attack, admonishing them to be steadfast

“It also called on the Oyo State Government to support the station and those who either lost their valuables or had their vehicles vandalised while the senseless attack lasted.”

Fasasi in his own contribution advised the police to ensure the arrest of the suspects.

He added that this will serve as a signal to others.

Fasasi enjoined the state government to put necessary actions in place to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizens in the state.

“Called on the police to ensure that the hoodlums are brought to book stressing that arresting them would send warning signals to other criminal elements.

“Urged Oyo State government to continue to do more to address the security challenges facing the people and come to the help of the station at this trying period.”