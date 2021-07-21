around-100-kidnapped-women-and-children-rescued-in-nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) Around 100 women and children abducted in early June by gunmen known locally as “bandits” have been rescued, police authorities in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara State said.

Zamfara police spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, told CNN on Wednesday that the victims — most of whom are nursing mothers — were released Monday after being held by their captors for six weeks. He said their release was “unconditional” and no ransom was paid by the state.

The victims were forcefully taken into captivity on June 8 by armed men who invaded Manawa Village, in Zamfara’s Mutunji District, Shehu said.

“The released victims who were in custody of their abductors for 42 days have been released without giving any financial or material gain,” the police official stated in an earlier statement.