arni’s-birthday-zoom:-maynard-lewis

Maynard Lewis turns 42 today (July 3, 2021) and he took some time while vacationing in Florida with his family to share his big day with us. Lewis still lives in his hometown of Terre Haute and serves as Terre Haute South’s basketball coach, while working in pharmaceutical sales in Bloomington. Lewis was South’s all-time leading scorer coming out of high school in 198, and has been South’s head coach since the 2016-17 season.

A 6-foot-1 guard, he took his talents to Purdue after graduating from South in 1998 and averaged 6.7 points per game over four seasons with the Boilermakers, including 9.9 ppg as a junior (2000-01) and 9.5 ppg as a senior (2001-02). He graduated in 2002.

Lewis didn’t play a lot before his junior season, but as a sophomore, he sparked the Boilermakers off the bench by sticking some key jumpers in wins over Oklahoma and Gonzaga.