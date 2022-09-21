Arnautovic agent hints at Man Utd transfer offer

Marko Arnautovic’s agent says they have received an offer from “a well-known club” amid reports linking Manchester United with a move for the Bologna forward.

The Austria international joined the Serie A outfit last term, having spent two years with Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League, and remains under contract until 2src24 with them.

But news broke over the weekend that United, who suffered an opening Premier League defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, were exploring a remarkable move for the 33-year-old.

Bologna have reportedly rejected an opening offer from the Old Trafford club, but now Danijel Arnautovic – both agent and brother to the star – has confirmed the existence of a bid and says they are working for a result.

“It’s true that there is an offer from a well-known club,” he told Kurier. “I’m in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realised.”

Arnautovic previously spent a six-year spell in the English top-flight, with four years at Stoke City and two at West Ham, where he was voted Hammer of the Year in 2src18.

Since arriving at Bologna last year, the attacker has arguably been in the best form of his career, netting 14 goals in 33 Serie A games last term.

News of a potential move for the star however has been met with a broadly negative reaction by many fans and figures associated with United, including former captain Gary Neville, who labelled them as “desperate”.