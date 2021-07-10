Solomon Odeniyi, Abuja Published 9 July 2021

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, has said plans for the production of prosthetics for personnel in the Nigerian Army were underway.

He added that the army had collaborated with some experts in Germany to achieve this.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday night by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu.

The COAS was said to have visited wounded personnel at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

He also said arrangements had been made for wounded personnel who needed treatment abroad to be flown out of the country.

The statement was titled, ‘COAS assures wounded personnel of commitment to their treatment’.

It read, “The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has reiterated Nigerian Army’s commitment to giving prompt attention to the medical needs of wounded officers and soldiers at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

“He expressed appreciation for their sacrifice to the nation, adding that the NA is doing everything possible despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide them with adequate treatment in order to hasten their recovery.

“He also disclosed that all arrangements have been concluded for personnel that require medical treatment abroad to be flown out, especially for those that need plastic surgery and prosthetics.

“Lt Gen Yahaya further stated that arrangements are ongoing to build a state of the art facility in the hospital for the production of prosthetics for personnel who lost their lower limbs in service to the nation. He disclosed that the ongoing effort is in partnership with some foreign experts from Germany.

“According to him, the partnership will not only hasten the provision of such artificial body parts but also save the army the huge cost of moving the personnel abroad for treatment. He pointed out that some of the delays being witnessed in actualising this partnership are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During a tour of the hospital wards, the COAS made token donations to all the in-patients to further boost their morale.”