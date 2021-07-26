Army of Thieves’ SDCC 2021 Teaser Takes Us Back to Zack Snyder’s Zombieverse – Gizmodo

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter in Army of Thieves. Photo: Netflix

The poster for the new movie Army of Thieves puts it best: “More safes. Less zombies.” Directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Army of Thieves is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s recent hit, Army of the Dead, told from the point of view of one of its main characters, Dieter. And now, the first teaser trailer is here.

In Army of Thieves, we find out how Dieter got so good at safecracking as he’s recruited by the leader of an elite group of criminals (Game of Thrones and F9‘s Nathalie Emmanuel) to travel across Europe and break open a bunch of them. And Schweighöfer, along with Emmanuel and his producers, joined the fans at San Diego Comic-Con @ Home to discuss the upcoming prequel, coming to Netflix this fall.

“We really liked the idea that it’s set at a time where the zombies existed in the world, but it’s not a zombie film,” producer Deborah Snyder said. “Who’s done a prequel where it’s a different genre [of] film? To me this is more of a romantic, comedy, heist film than anything else. [It just] happens to live in this world where zombies are in the U.S. and it’s causing the banking system some instability.” Which you completely get from the teaser. Here it is.

The rest of the panel focused on how Schweighöfer got the job and a bit about Emmanuel’s character. You can watch in full below. Though, to be fair, the first 10 minutes is really more about the Army of the Dead in general, and its new VR component. Though Zack Snyder did also confirm a sequel to that is in the works.

Army of the Dead is on Netflix now. Its prequel, Army of Thieves, is coming in the fall. Read our interview with the director and star here.

