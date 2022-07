NEW DELHI: The

Army

was called out on Friday to bolster rescue and relief operations in flood-ravaged Bhadradri Kothagudem district in

Telangana

, where the swollen

Godavari

breached the danger mark by over 20feet and was rising menacingly to wreak further mayhem, reports

Sushil Rao

.

Godavari’s level at

Bhadrachalam

at 7pm on Friday had risen to 70.70feet, much higher than the 53feet danger mark.