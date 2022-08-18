Army jawan on leave shot dead in Patna for resisting loot bid

PATNA: An

army jawan

was

shot dead

by bike-borne miscreants in Patna’s Kankerbagh in the early hours on Thursday after he reportedly resisted a loot bid.

The deceased has been identified as

Bablu Kumar

(34), the son of Amarnath Yadav, a resident of Chandpura village of Raghopur in Vaishali district. His family said Bablu had come to Patna to get his son admitted in a central school.

The incident took place around 3.30am near an automobile showroom on old bypass road under Kankerbagh police station area, when the army jawan was going to Patliputra railway station on a bike with his cousin to catch a train to Guwahati. The two armed miscreants followed them on a bike and shot Bablu from behind. The accused fled towards Chirayitand after the incident.

Patna

SSP

Manavjit Singh Dhillon said Bablu, the army jawan, who was posted in Guwahati, had come to his native town on a 45-day leave. “On Thursday, he was scheduled to travel to Guwahati. He had come to his cousin’s place in Kumhrar on Wednesday evening. The two miscreants chased them and one of the accused fired at Bablu. The bullet hit his head and he died on the spot,” the SSP said.

“The motive behind the murder has not been ascertained yet. The victim’s body was sent to PMCH for a post-mortem. Statement of the family members of the deceased are yet to be recorded,” the police officer said.

SHO Ravi Shankar Singh said Bablu was from Raghopur in Vaishali, and he has a house in Fatuha. “The police have been investigating the matter and scrutinising CCTV footage of nearby areas,” he said.

Bablu’s body was brought to the Danapur Army Office where army officers and jawans paid tribute.

