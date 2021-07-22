The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, has issued official vehicles to Regimental Sergeant Majors of the Nigerian Army.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu on Thursday.

According to the statement, the issuance of the vehicles is a fulfillment of Yahaya’s promise to improve the functionality of troops.

The statement read, “Lieutenant General Yahaya handed over keys and official documents of a brand new Toyota Hilux to the Regimental Sergeant Major of Headquarters 7 Division, Master Warrant Officer Mohammed Babayo, during an operational visit to the Division on Wednesday, 21 July 2021.

“The COAS stated that the move is aimed at restoring the prestige associated with the office of an RSM, whom he described as the custodian of Nigerian Army customs, ethics, and traditions.

“He also said RSMs in the Nigerian Army and the military globally, play a pivotal role in refining, grooming, and putting the regimental lives of young officers and soldiers in check when freshly deployed to the unit, on passing-out from their respective training institutions.”

Recall that during the Nigerian Army Day Celebration held in Abuja two weeks ago, the COAS had presented two Hilux vehicles to Army Headquarters and Army Headquarters Garrison RSMs.