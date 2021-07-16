Home News Africa Army General killed in Abuja, wife abducted – bioreports
News Africa

Army General killed in Abuja, wife abducted – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
army-general-killed-in-abuja,-wife-abducted-–-bioreports

WhatsApp Image 2021-05-27 at 3.52.25 PM

New Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Farouk Yahaya

A director at the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja, Major General Hassan Ahmed, has been killed.

He was murdered on Thursday in the Abaji area of Abuja.

The assailants also kidnapped his wife.

bioreports reports that the couple were coming from Okene, Kogi State, when they were attacked.

A source said, “They opened fire on his vehicle and he died. The driver pretended to be dead, so they took the wife away.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, recently appointed Ahmed a director at the Army Headquarters.  He was a former Provost Marshal of the Army.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Court stops police from arresting Oba Elegushi, others...

Kwara: APC Caretaker Committee Chairman confirms suspension of...

House Rejects Motion to Declare Bauchi Oil Producing...

Amendment Bill: Senate divided over electronic voting, transmission...

FG gives Jega, Udoma, others new appointments –...

COVID19: UNILAG Students Comply With Evacuation Order By...

Police Officer, Two Others Shot Dead In Ondo...

Buhari calls for quick passage of National Water...

Court bars IGP from arresting Oba Elegushi –...

Yoruba nation rally: Police fume as group vows...

Leave a Reply