army-foils-infiltration-bid-along-loc-in-poonch

JAMMU: Alert troops of the

Indian Army

successfully foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (

LoC

) in J&K’s Poonch district on Tuesday night.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col

Devender Anand

said, “During the midnight hours of July 13, there was an infiltration attempt along the LoC in the Poonch sector. The alert troops kept a close watch on the suspicious movements and challenged the infiltrators, who fled under the cover of darkness.”

In view of the ongoing

Amarnath Yatra

and upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra this month in the Poonch district, the

Army

and other security forces are on high alert in the region.

