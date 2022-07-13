army-foils-infiltration-bid-along-loc-in-poonch

JAMMU: Alert troops of the
Indian Army
successfully foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (
LoC
) in J&K’s Poonch district on Tuesday night.
Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col
Devender Anand
said, “During the midnight hours of July 13, there was an infiltration attempt along the LoC in the Poonch sector. The alert troops kept a close watch on the suspicious movements and challenged the infiltrators, who fled under the cover of darkness.”
In view of the ongoing
Amarnath Yatra
and upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra this month in the Poonch district, the
Army
and other security forces are on high alert in the region.