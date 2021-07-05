The Nigerian Army on Monday foiled attacks on Faith Academy, a popular secondary school owned by Living Faith Church Worldwide, founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.

bioreports gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Monday shortly after bandits stormed Bethel Secondary School, Maramara Chickun Local Government Area of the state, where an unspecified number of students were kidnapped.

Kaduna has witnessed several attacks and abductions in the last few days following the activities of bandits who have continued to wreak havoc in the state.

It was gathered that Faith Academy had, prior to the attack, ordered students to go home, leaving only the SS3 students who were preparing for final year exams.

The Kaduna State Police Command could not be reached as at press time as the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, did not take his calls.

Details later…

