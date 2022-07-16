Home WORLD NEWS Army fires at Pakistan drone, forces it to retreat
JAMMU: Alert

Army

personnel late Friday fired at a drone near the

Line of Control

(

LoC

) in J&K’s Poonch district, forcing it to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“The drone was spotted near the LoC in Mendhar area of Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector. Alert troops opened fire at it and forced it to retreat, following which the Army and J&K Police’s Special Operations Group launched massive searches in the area to rule out any air dropping,” said an Army spokesperson.

Earlier on July 6, drone activity was spotted near the international border in Samba district. On June 9,

BSF

troops had foiled a drone intrusion in Jammu’s Arnia sector.

