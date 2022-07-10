army-deploys-soldiers-with-latest-devices,-iaf-flies-relentless-sorties

NEW DELHI: The armed forces are undertaking major search and rescue operations for

Amarnath

yatris after flash-floods hit Baltal on Friday. While the

IAF

is flying relentless sorties with Mi-17V5 and Cheetal helicopters, the

Army

has deployed a large number of soldiers with specialized equipment and dog squads.

The Army dispatched an infantry battalion with quick-reaction teams as well as Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a team of

Special Forces

to the site soon after getting information of the disaster.

“Nine surveillance detachments with hand-held thermal imagers and night-vision devices also worked through the night. Two through-wall imaging radars and two search and rescue dog squads were also moved to the

Holy Cave

,” a senior officer said.

The IAF, in turn, deployed its transport aircraft and helicopters to evacuate casualties and survivors as well as ferry NDRF and civil administration personnel and relief material to the disaster area.

“Four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal choppers have flown 65 missions till now, evacuating 109 people and seven bodies, carrying a total load of over 13 tonnes,” an officer said. “Further operations by IAF helicopters are in progress. Aircraft are on standby at all major air bases in Jammu, Kashmir and

Ladakh

areas,” he added.

