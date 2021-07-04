.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Chief of Amry Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya has said the Nigerian Army will not relent on the war against insurgency, with determination, prayer and commitment.

The COAS made this statement at the special interdenominational church service at Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja on Sunday to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL)

Gen Yahaya, a Muslim Chief of Army Staff who physically graced the reception of Church service to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) enjoined the military to always thank God for their successes and they pray for more blessings.

The COAS pointed out that the message he is passing with his presence at the Inter-denominational service is that the military operates as a single unit.

He said, “The military operate only as one unit even though there are Christians and Muslims, the job of the military is not an individual one but of a collective unit, sub-units, sections platoons, company, battalion and brigade.

“There are no individual jobs or division, when we are lined up in a battle front the man next to you would be a Christian or a Muslim, the essence is unity and synergy with other services and agencies. And you can see what the synergy has brought us in the successes we are achieving, hence the Inter-denominational service we had, we are all united in our goal to bring security and peace to the country.

Earlier at the service which began with a procession of the clergymen, joined by the military officers adorn in their ceremonial uniform, the Director Chaplain Services Roman Catholic, Colonel Iscongo Gwam Mariga took the Gospel Reading, taken from the gospel of John 17:1-2& 17-13, which centres on the unity of the Trinity, God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.

Col Mairiga encouraged fellow military personnel to be dedicated whether they’re being encouraged or not saying,“It is not life that matters but what we do with life that matters”

Delivering the Sermon titled: “Collective Efforts,” the Director Chaplain Services Protestant Colonel Reverend Martins Dogo said without God, achievements in operation and attainment of peace would not be possible.

“I call on the pride of the nation, that is the Nigerian army, to march on to meet the needs of our nation, join hands with our political leaders for the good of our nation, we must at any given time struggle to succeed. We must join hands together if we are to succeed.

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs Major General Anthony B Omozoje who gave the vote of thanks said the significance of the NADCEL was to celebrate the sacrifices of the forebears of the Army.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support towards the army.

The service which took place at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja was graced by families and friends of the army.