Home WORLD NEWS Army chief visits forward areas in Rajouri-Poonch
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Army chief visits forward areas in Rajouri-Poonch

by News
3 views
army-chief-visits-forward-areas-in-rajouri-poonch

JAMMU: Chief of

Army Staff

(CoAS) General

Manoj Pande

on Saturday visited the forward areas along the

Line of Control

(LoC) in J&K’s Poonch and Rajouri districts and reviewed the operational preparedness of armed forces in the area.

An official spokesperson said, “The Chief of Army Staff General Pande reached Jammu on a two-day visit on Friday and took stock of the prevailing security situation. He visited the headquarters of the White Knight Corps at Nagrota and also visited the Akhnoor sector in the outskirts of Jammu.”

General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited the forward areas of Poonch & Rajouri Sectors and reviewed the operational prepa… https://t.co/TaCYHL9ZFx

— ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) 1659778342000

The Office of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the

Indian Army

tweeted: “General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited the forward areas of Poonch and

Rajouri Sectors

and reviewed the operational preparedness along Line of Control.” He also interacted with all ranks and exhorted them to keep working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

‘Russian nuclear terror’: Ukraine atomic plant attacked again

NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus...

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were dancing as if...

Jagdeep Dhankhar meets outgoing VP Naidu

PM-led Niti meet today on strengthening NEP

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 165

Photos: Children killed as Israel bombards Gaza

UN special rapporteur says Israeli strikes on Gaza...

Ukraine’s Unstoppable Medics | Close Up

Timeline: Israel’s attacks on Gaza since 2005

Leave a Reply