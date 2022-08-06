army-chief-visits-forward-areas-in-rajouri-poonch

JAMMU: Chief of

Army Staff

(CoAS) General

Manoj Pande

on Saturday visited the forward areas along the

Line of Control

(LoC) in J&K’s Poonch and Rajouri districts and reviewed the operational preparedness of armed forces in the area.

An official spokesperson said, “The Chief of Army Staff General Pande reached Jammu on a two-day visit on Friday and took stock of the prevailing security situation. He visited the headquarters of the White Knight Corps at Nagrota and also visited the Akhnoor sector in the outskirts of Jammu.”

The Office of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the

Indian Army

tweeted: “General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited the forward areas of Poonch and

Rajouri Sectors

and reviewed the operational preparedness along Line of Control.” He also interacted with all ranks and exhorted them to keep working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

