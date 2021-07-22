.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commissioned a newly constructed office accommodation at the Headquarters, Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hafin Kai(OPHK), Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Commissioning the completed project, the COAS stated that the new facility is to provide befitting offices to meet demands of the recent expansion and restructuring of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai.

He further explained that the facility will provide a conducive environment for the staff officers and administrative staff to perform their duties in the theatre.

The COAS warm-heartedly disclosed that the complex was christened after the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, to honour him for his contribution and sacrifice towards the upliftment of the Nigerian Army.

The structure, as described by the cantonment maintenance officer, Major Suleiman, has the capacity to accommodate eight staff officers and other supporting staff.

The new office accommodation consists of six medium-size en-suite offices, two executive size en-suite offices, two Personal Assistants’ offices, as well as two offices for administrative staff.

Dignitaries present at the occasion were the Chief of Operations Army, Major General Olufemi Akinjobi, Theatre Commander OPHK, Major General Christopher Musa, Provost Marshal Army, Major General Olumuyiwa Aiyenigba, Chief of Military Intelligence (Army) Brigadier General Danladi Salihu, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division/Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitayo, Component Commanders OPHK and Principal Staff Officers, amongst others.

