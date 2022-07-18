army-captain,-jco-killed-in-accidental-blast-in-poonch

JAMMU: An Army captain and a junior commissioned officer were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the
Line of Control
in Jammu and Kashmir’s
Poonch
district, officials said on Monday.
The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the
Mendhar
sector of Poonch late on Sunday night, an Army PRO here said.
The Army captain and the naib-subedar (JCO) were immediately taken to
Udhampur
for treatment on a helicopter, he said. During the treatment, they succumbed to their injuries.