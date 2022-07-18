army-captain,-jco-killed-in-accidental-blast-in-poonch

JAMMU: An Army captain and a junior commissioned officer were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the

Line of Control

in Jammu and Kashmir’s

Poonch

district, officials said on Monday.

The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the

Mendhar

sector of Poonch late on Sunday night, an Army PRO here said.

The Army captain and the naib-subedar (JCO) were immediately taken to

Udhampur

for treatment on a helicopter, he said. During the treatment, they succumbed to their injuries.

