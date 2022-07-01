army-and-navy-start-agnipath-registrations

NEW DELHI: The registration for recruitment in the

Army

and

Navy

under the new

Agnipath

scheme kicked off on Friday, with the

IAF

already attracting 3.28 lakh applicants for its online drive launched on June 24.

Under the scheme, 46,000 Agniveers (40,000 for Army and 3,000 each for IAF and Navy) will be recruited this year, with only 25% of them being eventually selected after four years for induction into the regular military cadre to serve for another 15 years. The government has come out with concessions for the 75% Agniveers to be demobilised from each batch.

