Home WORLD NEWS Army and Navy start Agnipath registrations
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Army and Navy start Agnipath registrations

by News
5 views
army-and-navy-start-agnipath-registrations

NEW DELHI: The registration for recruitment in the

Army

and

Navy

under the new

Agnipath

scheme kicked off on Friday, with the

IAF

already attracting 3.28 lakh applicants for its online drive launched on June 24.

Under the scheme, 46,000 Agniveers (40,000 for Army and 3,000 each for IAF and Navy) will be recruited this year, with only 25% of them being eventually selected after four years for induction into the regular military cadre to serve for another 15 years. The government has come out with concessions for the 75% Agniveers to be demobilised from each batch.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Five of the best things to do in...

At least 5 killed in magnitude 6.1 earthquake...

US to send Ukraine advanced surface-to-air missile systems

G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia...

Ukraine-Russia war live news: Blasts rock Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray removes CM Eknath...

BJP and TRS: From allies to arch-enemies

Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi airport after...

Fadnavis not seen at BJP HQ bash, to...

BJP should hang its head in shame: Cong...

Leave a Reply