army-1st-lieutenant-sets-olympic-record-to-win-gold-in-skeet-shooting-competition

U.S. Olympian and Army 1st Lt. Amber English took home the gold and set a new record in the women’s skeet shooting competition.

English, who is in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, hit 56 of her 60 shots, including 28 of her final 30 targets on Monday. The United States’s Vincent Hancock also earned gold in the men’s skeet final.

The 31-year-old defeated Italy’s Diana Bacosi, the silver medalist who took home the gold in the 2016 Olympics, by one shot. China’s Meng Wei took home the bronze.

“I’m just so thankful that it’s over. One more day of that would have been a lot. I’m very, very happy with the result and happy I was able to perform,” English said, according to Reuters.

Silver medalist Diana Bacosi, of Italy, gold medalist Amber English, of the United States, and bronze medalist Wei Meng, of China, celebrate after the women’s skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon/AP

This was English’s first Olympics performance as she was an alternate in 2016 and failed to make the cut in 2012.

She is a member of the Army’s World Class Athlete Program, which allows soldiers to perform athletics at the international level while defending their country.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin celebrated English’s accomplishment on Monday morning, saying, “A huge congratulations to [U.S. Army] 1st Lt. Amber English on not only winning a gold medal in skeet shooting, but also setting an Olympic record. Your country is extremely proud of you today, and I’m so glad you’re representing us.”

Eight other Army athletes are participating in the Olympics as well. They are SSG Naomi Graham, boxing; SSF Nickolaus Mowrer, shooting; SSG Sandra Uptagrafft, shooting; SSF Amro ElGeziry, modern pentathlon; SGT Ildar Hafizov, wrestling; SGT Samantha Schultz, modern pentathlon; SPC Bernard Keter, track; and SPC Alejandro Sancho, wrestling.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games started on July 23 after being postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Japan, the International Olympic Committee imposed strict regulations to prevent the spread of the disease at the delayed games, including frequent testing and quarantining as needed. The Games are set to end on Aug. 8.

