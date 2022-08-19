arms-drop-suspect-dies-during-friday-prayers-in-jail

JAMMU: A man arrested by the

NIA

for his suspected role in trafficking weapons and explosives through drones flying in from across the international border in Jammu died Friday of a cardiac arrest while offering namaz in jail.

Muni

Muhammad

, arrested on August 10, was part of a prayer gathering at Kotbhalwal Jail when he collapsed, officials said. He was declared dead on arrival at Jammu’s Government Medical College. The deceased, a resident of Marheen in Kathua district, was being investigated by the NIA in a May 29 arms-drop case.

Besides Muni, the agency had arrested a surrendered terrorist identified as

Faisal Muneer

and six others — Haji Sheru,

Mujahid Hussain Sheikh

, Habib, Habibullah,

Mian Sohail

and Atia Mehnaz — during simultaneous raids on various locations in Kathua, Jammu, Samba,

Doda

and Srinagar.