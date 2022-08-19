Home WORLD NEWS Arms-drop suspect dies during Friday prayers in jail
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Arms-drop suspect dies during Friday prayers in jail

by News
0 views
arms-drop-suspect-dies-during-friday-prayers-in-jail

JAMMU: A man arrested by the

NIA

for his suspected role in trafficking weapons and explosives through drones flying in from across the international border in Jammu died Friday of a cardiac arrest while offering namaz in jail.

Muni

Muhammad

, arrested on August 10, was part of a prayer gathering at Kotbhalwal Jail when he collapsed, officials said. He was declared dead on arrival at Jammu’s Government Medical College. The deceased, a resident of Marheen in Kathua district, was being investigated by the NIA in a May 29 arms-drop case.

Besides Muni, the agency had arrested a surrendered terrorist identified as

Faisal Muneer

and six others — Haji Sheru,

Mujahid Hussain Sheikh

, Habib, Habibullah,

Mian Sohail

and Atia Mehnaz — during simultaneous raids on various locations in Kathua, Jammu, Samba,

Doda

and Srinagar.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest cancer risk: Lancet

Four years on, 20% women’s quota fully filled...

Alcohol use and high BMI key risk factors...

China backs EAM Jaishankar’s ‘Asian century’ remark

CBI to probe UP gang using SC/ST Act...

Putin allows inspectors to visit Russia-held nuclear plant

Finland’s Sanna Marin takes drug test after party...

Russia’s Gazprom to shut Nord Stream 1 pipeline...

US judge sentences ISIL ‘Beatle’ to life in...

Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sexual assault allegations

Leave a Reply