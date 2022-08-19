arms-drop-suspect-dies-during-friday-prayers-in-jail

JAMMU: A man arrested by the
NIA
for his suspected role in trafficking weapons and explosives through drones flying in from across the international border in Jammu died Friday of a cardiac arrest while offering namaz in jail.
Muni
Muhammad
, arrested on August 10, was part of a prayer gathering at Kotbhalwal Jail when he collapsed, officials said. He was declared dead on arrival at Jammu’s Government Medical College. The deceased, a resident of Marheen in Kathua district, was being investigated by the NIA in a May 29 arms-drop case.
Besides Muni, the agency had arrested a surrendered terrorist identified as
Faisal Muneer
and six others — Haji Sheru,
Mujahid Hussain Sheikh
, Habib, Habibullah,
Mian Sohail
and Atia Mehnaz — during simultaneous raids on various locations in Kathua, Jammu, Samba,
Doda
and Srinagar.