armed-robbers-invade-corpers-lodge,-injured-six-in-osogbo

Suspected armed robbers invaded National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members lodge in Osogbo injured six corps, took away phones, laptops, cash and whatever else they could lay hands on.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Saturday evening at the Nigeria Christian Corpers Fellowship (NCCF) lodge at Dada Estate, when the corps members were praying.

According to a source, the armed robbers numbering about eight forcefully entered the lodge and threatened to kill anyone who refused to lay down their valuables.

One of the victims Ofure Ehizogie said, “We were attacked and those armed robbers took away all our valuables. They took laptops, phones, money and other valuables. During the attack, about six to seven of us were injured and we were taken to hospital.

State coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Adewale Adegoke visited the scene with officials.

He said, “It happened on Saturday and we informed the state government, DSS, and NSCDC about the incident and they have been helping.

“Those that were injured were taken to hospital and some were discharged on Saturday and others left on Sunday. We have given the security operatives information that will help to apprehend the robbers.”