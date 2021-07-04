armed-group-involved-in-interstate-95-standoff-says-they-are-‘not-anti-government’

-
NBCU
11 suspects arrested in Massachusetts interstate standoff
After a standoff in Massachusetts that shutdown portions of I-95, police have arrested 11 suspects. Officials say a group of men wearing military-style gear were heavily armed with handguns and rifles. State police say the men didn’t comply with orders to show identification and permits, then went into the woods.
-
The Daily Beast
A Judge Banned This Cop Rioter From Owning Guns. He Secretly Bought 34, FBI Says.
FBIA former cop accused of taking part in the Capitol riot was granted a pre-trial release in the weeks after his arrest, on the condition that he not own any guns.But in the months since, he has secretly bought at least 34 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition—including armor-penetrating rounds—and tried to disguise some of the payments as being for “wedding photos,” according to an FBI search warrant affidavit filed Friday.Now prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke Thomas Robertson’
-
Associated Press Videos
Vote count continues in NYC mayoral race
New York City elections officials are still counting votes from the June 22 mayoral primary. New Yorkers will have to wait for more rounds of ballot counting done under the new ranked choice system. (July 2)
-
-
Axios
Biden administration launches effort to identify and return deported U.S. veterans
The Biden administration launched an initiative to find deported U.S. veterans and bring them and their families back to America “to ensure they are able to obtain VA benefits to which they may be entitled,” the Departments of Homeland Security and Veteran Affairs announced Friday.Why it matters: Legal immigrants can and do join the U.S. military, and potentially hundreds of people have been deported after serving, according to the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios M
-
Associated Press
Tally of missing in condo collapse falls to 128 after audit
The tally of the missing in the Florida condominium collapse was substantially reduced Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some people reported missing turned up safe, officials said. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of missing declined following an audit. In some cases, English and Hebrew names have been offered for the same missing relative, officials have said.
-
WCVB – Boston
‘Very honorable:’ Funeral for retired trooper killed in rampage
One of the victims in last weekend’s violent rampage in Winthrop will be laid to rest Friday. ” Visiting hours for retired State Trooper David Green will be held at Maurice Kirby Funeral Home in Winthrop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to the public.
-