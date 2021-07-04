armed-group-involved-in-interstate-95-standoff-says-they-are-‘not-anti-government’

The Daily Beast

A Judge Banned This Cop Rioter From Owning Guns. He Secretly Bought 34, FBI Says.

FBIA former cop accused of taking part in the Capitol riot was granted a pre-trial release in the weeks after his arrest, on the condition that he not own any guns.But in the months since, he has secretly bought at least 34 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition—including armor-penetrating rounds—and tried to disguise some of the payments as being for “wedding photos,” according to an FBI search warrant affidavit filed Friday.Now prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke Thomas Robertson’