Armani dazzles with ruffles and elegance in Paris couture show – Reuters

A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021-2022 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS (Reuters) – Italian designer Giorgio Armani displayed a haute couture collection at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday that interspersed glittering Hollywood-style silhouettes and ruffles with smart pantsuits featuring a touch of sparkle.

In front of a limited number of guests, models walked through the rooms of the Italian embassy in Paris showing off a Autumn/Winter line of sky blue and silver outfits with a metallic sheen, topped off with black velvet jackets.

Layered dresses in pastel fabrics were followed by a mauve feather jacket and evening gowns embellished with strass.

Armani, 86, also showcased a spiderweb cape made of pearls over a pink crop top, cool-toned pantsuits, and a sheer green and pink sequined set.

As with other high-end brands during pandemic-era Paris Fashion Week, Armani mixed a physical show and a streaming broadcast.

Haute couture week is running until July 8.

Reporting by Laetitia Volga; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien

