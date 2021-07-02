Arkansas passes yesterday’s four-month high in new coronavirus cases – 4029tv

JOINS US LIVE NOW AND EMMA – WHAT ARE THEY SAYING PEOPLE SHOULD DO TO PROTECT THEMSELVES. PAIGE AND BRANDON – HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE PLEADING WITH ARKANSANS WHO ARE NOT FULLY VACCINATED FOR COVID-19. THEY SAY MORE PEOPLE IN E TH STATE NEED TO GET VACCINATED…OR WE’RE HEADED FOR A THIRD SURGE IN CASES. DR. CAM PATTERSON UAMS – “we are now going in the wrong direction yet again with covid-19 in Arkansas.” DR. CAM PATTERSON WITH U-A-M-S SAYS THE HIGHLY CONTIOAGUS DELTA VARIANT WILL LIKELY BECOME THE NEW DOMINANT STRAIN OF CAS IN ES THE NEXT FEW WEEKS – AND HE SAYS THIS VARIANT HAS BEEN ATTACKING YOUNGER ARKANSANS. DR. CAM PATTERSON UAMS – “This is not losing your sense of taste and smell and a bad case of flu. This is congmi into the hospital and immediately beinpug t on a ventilator.” 134732 ACCORDING TOHE A T-D- H – 90 PERCENT OF THE CURRE NT ACTIVE CASES OF COVID- 19 ARE AMONG PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT FULLY VACCINAT. SINCE JANUARY 26TH – 3,765 ARKANSANS HAVE BEEN HOSPITALIZED WITH CORONAVIRUS AND 98.3% OF THOSE PATIENTS WERE NOT VACCINATED AS WELL. DR. CAM PATTERSON UAMS – “If your concern is the vaccine will cause problems for you, compare 300 covid-19 positive patients in our hospitals versus 0 patients who are in our hospitals becausofe the vaccine. The vaccine is safe.” AS WE HEAD INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND – GOVERNOR HUTCHINSON SAYS YOU SHOULD KEEP YOUR GUARD UP IF YOU’RE NOT VACCINATED. GOV. ASA HUTCHINSO- N “Social distance weaa r mask if you’ve not been vaccinated. Let’s celebrate the founding of our country and have a gd oo time with family but let ‘s be mindful that the variant and the virus is very much present in Arkansas.” THE GOVERNOR SAYS ABOUT 39 PERCENT OF ELIGIE BL ARKANSANS ARE FULLY VACCINATED IN THE STAT E. HIS GOAL IS TO HAVE 50 PERCT
Arkansas passes yesterday’s four-month high in new coronavirus cases
For the second day in a row, Arkansas has reported its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases in months.The Department of Health on Thursday reported 700 new cases of COVID-19. This is the biggest single-day jump since it reported 726 new cases on February 25, 2021.Arkansas reported 686 new cases Wednesday.The state has had 350,085 cases since the pandemic began last year. The state’s active cases rose by 436 to 4,199. There were 12 more hospitalizations but no new deaths.Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press conference Tuesday there is nothing more the government can do to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.”Reality is the best incentive,” he said. “When you see the delta variant wreaking havoc and causing people to go to the hospital that’s a reality check and should cause people to get vaccinated.”More than 99 percent of Arkansas’ COVID-19 deaths since January 26, 2021, have been among people who were not fully immunized.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —
