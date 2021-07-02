Arkansas passes yesterday’s four-month high in new coronavirus cases – 4029tv

For the second day in a row, Arkansas has reported its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases in months.The Department of Health on Thursday reported 700 new cases of COVID-19. This is the biggest single-day jump since it reported 726 new cases on February 25, 2021.Arkansas reported 686 new cases Wednesday.The state has had 350,085 cases since the pandemic began last year. The state’s active cases rose by 436 to 4,199. There were 12 more hospitalizations but no new deaths.Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press conference Tuesday there is nothing more the government can do to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.”Reality is the best incentive,” he said. “When you see the delta variant wreaking havoc and causing people to go to the hospital that’s a reality check and should cause people to get vaccinated.”More than 99 percent of Arkansas’ COVID-19 deaths since January 26, 2021, have been among people who were not fully immunized.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —

For the second day in a row, Arkansas has reported its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases in months.

The Department of Health on Thursday reported 700 new cases of COVID-19. This is the biggest single-day jump since it reported 726 new cases on February 25, 2021.

Arkansas reported 686 new cases Wednesday.

The state has had 350,085 cases since the pandemic began last year. The state’s active cases rose by 436 to 4,199. There were 12 more hospitalizations but no new deaths.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press conference Tuesday there is nothing more the government can do to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Reality is the best incentive,” he said. “When you see the delta variant wreaking havoc and causing people to go to the hospital that’s a reality check and should cause people to get vaccinated.”

More than 99 percent of Arkansas’ COVID-19 deaths since January 26, 2021, have been among people who were not fully immunized.