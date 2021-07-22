arkansas-law-banning-most-abortions-blocked-by-judge

-
Axios
How TikTok sees inside your brain
A new video investigation by the Wall Street Journal finds the key to TikTok’s success in how the short-video sharing app monitors viewing times.Why it matters: TikTok is known for the fiendishly effective way that it selects streams of videos tailored to each user’s taste. The algorithm behind this personalization is the company’s prize asset — and, like those that power Google and Facebook, it’s a secret.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How they did it
Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.
DeSantis defends state response to Red Tide in Tampa Bay amid calls to declare emergency
ST. PETERSBURG — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sought to assure the Tampa Bay community on Wednesday that he is taking its Red Tide struggles seriously after weeks of calls from local leaders and residents to do more. DeSantis said there has been an “all hands on deck” response to the ecological crisis from his administration since the beginning: money spent to pull fish from the bay, research to …
Axios
“Not scientific”: China’s government rejects WHO plan for COVID origins study
A top Chinese health official said Thursday the government doesn’t accept World Health Organization plans for a follow-up investigation into COVID-19’s origins — labeling a theory that it started from a laboratory leak a “rumor,” per AP.Why it matters: National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin’s comments come days after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was “too early” to rule out the lab leak theory and proposed a second phase of study into the virus’ origins.Sta
Associated Press
3 GOP House members lose appeals over $500 mask fines
Three Republican U.S. House members have lost appeals challenging fines for not wearing face coverings on the House floor earlier this year. On Tuesday, the U.S. House Ethics Committee released statements noting that U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina had failed in their appeals of $500 fines issued in May. The Republicans challenged the fines in June, arguing that the mandate was out of sync with recent federal guidance on face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Associated Press Videos
AP Top Stories July 22 A
Here’s the latest for Thursday July 22nd: President Biden rejects criticism of Jan. 6th commission; Massive western wildfire jumps state line; Kamala Harris meets with poll workers; Jill Biden in Tokyo for Olympic opening ceremonies.
Good Morning America
Liz Cheney positioned as linchpin for credibility of Jan. 6 findings: The Note
The talk after Wednesday’s flurry of activity around Jan. 6 investigations was about separate partisan inquiries covering the same subject — a subject leaders of the two parties don’t see, or don’t claim to see, the same way at all. Cheney, R-Wyo., is now perhaps the only person standing in the way of final Jan. 6 takeaways devolving into wearying and meaningless “both sides-ism.” Cheney’s decision to stay on the House select committee, and even back Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two Republican members who were tapped to serve on it, is about more than a single vote, even a vote that belongs to a former member of GOP leadership.
Axios
Why Colorado won’t add new mask rules as Delta variant spreads
The more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is rampant in Colorado, but Gov. Jared Polis dismissed the need for new public health restrictions to stop its spread.Why it matters: The variant first discovered in India now comprises nine of 10 cases in Colorado, well above the national average.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCase counts increased more than 20% in two weeks and deaths recently topped 7,000.Elsewhere, cities like L
Associated Press
Seidemann going for 3rd straight water polo gold with US
Melissa Seidemann could have walked away after the 2016 Olympics. An NCAA champion at Stanford, she had just won her second straight gold medal with the U.S. women’s water polo team. The U.S. is sure glad Seidemann decided to stick around, solidifying its depth at center — one of the most demanding positions in the sport with its physicality right in front of the goal.
Axios
Arkansas judge blocks abortion law banning most terminations in state
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction to stop an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions in the state following a lawsuit disputing its constitutionality, per AP.The big picture: The law that Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed in March would have banned nearly all abortions in Arkansas — with no exceptions for rape or incest, only for if a pregnant person’s life is in danger. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker
The Guardian
‘Nowhere is safe’: heat shatters vision of Pacific north-west as climate refuge
Residents of the region, known for its mild weather, are facing a shifting reality People sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland on 27 June. Photograph: Maranie Staab/Reuters The recent heatwave that broiled the US Pacific north-west not only obliterated temperature records in cities such as Seattle and Portland – it also put a torch to a comforting bromide that the region would be a mild, safe haven from the ravages of the climate crisis. Unprecedented t
Epicurious
19 Summer Pasta Recipes for Easy Dinners at Home
This summer pasta recipe is the answer to excess zucchini and summer squash, which cooks until saucy and deeply tender, which takes under 15 minutes of total time while you boil the pasta. See recipe. This is one of our most popular easy pasta recipes of all time.