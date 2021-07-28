Arjun Rampal meets daughter Mahikaa’s friends in London, son Arik tags along – Hindustan Times

Actor Arjun Rampal was a proud dad as he met his daughter Mahikaa’s friends in London. Arjun shared a bunch of pictures with the kids and his two-year-old son Arik, who tagged along.

Sharing the photos, Arjun wrote, “Daddy’s day out. Had a wonderful day with Mahikaa and some of her classmates, had discussions with great introspection, with these young aspiring film makers/ actors who gave me a tour of their very special campus in Ealing. Looking forward to our Hyde park run. #metfilmschool #ealing #london #thenewmoviemakers.”

In the photos, Arjun was seen in a black jacket and striking blonde hair. Mahikaa wore a simple white shirt and black pants. In one of the pictures, the kids were pushing Arik’s stroller. Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades left a heart emoji on the post. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Daddy cool.”

Mahikaa and Myra are Arjun’s daughters from his first marriage to ex-wife Mehr Jesia. He has been dating Gabriella for a few years now and their son Arik was born in 2019.

About the bond between Arik and his half-sisters, Arjun had told GQ, “The girls dote on Arik – he’s an angel who’s come into our lives. A complete joy. Children teach you to love again. The birth of a child reminds you how much your own parents loved you. It’s an unconditional bond.”

Arjun was recently in Budapest with Kangana Ranaut, shooting the movie Dhaakad. The actor was also joined by Gabriella and Arik on the trip. Arjun regularly shares pictures of his daughters, son and Gabriella on his Instagram page. Recently, he wished Myra on her birthday, writing, “Happy happy sweet 16 my little jaan @myra_rampal love you beyond and more can’t wait to have you in my arms again. Happy birthday.” Gabriella, too, had wished her, asking her to pick up her phone so they could talk.