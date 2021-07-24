Home POLITICS Arizona secretary of state tells Trump to “accept” his election loss ahead of Phoenix rally
Arizona secretary of state tells Trump to "accept" his election loss ahead of Phoenix rally

Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to Phoenix on Saturday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs urged the former president to “accept” his loss in last year’s election and “move on.”

Why it matters: Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 election was “rigged” and Republicans have urged ballot audits in places like Republican-dominated Maricopa County, despite official evidence showing otherwise.

What she’s saying: “It is dangerous,” said Hobbs, a Democrat, when asked by CNN’s Jim Acosta on Friday about Trump’s upcoming visit.

  • “The bottom line is it doesn’t matter what he says or does, nothing is going to change the outcome of the 2020 election. But it also doesn’t change how dangerous this is,” she added.

Driving the news: Trump will be speaking at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix in what has been dubbed a “Protect Our Elections” event.

Go deeper: Few cases of voter fraud in Arizona undermine Trump’s claim

