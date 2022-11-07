Home NEWS Arise TV debate: ‘They confessed like witches’ – Keyamo mocks Peter Obi, Kwakwanso, others
NEWSNews Africa

Arise TV debate: ‘They confessed like witches’ – Keyamo mocks Peter Obi, Kwakwanso, others

by admin2 admin2
0 views
Arise TV debate: ‘They confessed like witches’ – Keyamo mocks Peter Obi, Kwakwanso, others

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, on Monday accused presidential candidates at the Arise TV Town Hall debate of “confessing like witches.”

Keyamo mocked the presidential candidates for calling themselves out by deceiving Nigerians.

The Minister of State for Employment and Productivity stated this via his verified Twitter handle.

The presidential debate was organised by Arise TV and the Centre for Development and Democracy (CDD) in Abuja on Sunday.

The debate had in attendance presidential candidates Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, Rabiu Kwakwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Ifeanyi Okowa, who represented Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu was absent at the event and did not send any representative.

Reacting to the debate, Keyamo tweeted: “They are busy confessing like witches and cancelling themselves out.

“They’re calling out those deceiving some gullible Nigerians and repackaging themselves as ‘new breeds’.

“Let them fight to finish; we at the APC are not disguising; we are defending our records with ‘our full chest!’”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Africa: Climate Briefs

Eritrea: A Better Chance for Longer, Healthier Lives...

Ghana: Protesters Demand Akufo-Addo’s Resignation Over Economic Crisis

M23 rebellion in DRC: Hundreds of young people...

Box Cart race brings thrills to Bo Kaap...

Rwanda accuses DR Congo jet of violating airspace

Chad: President Déby appoints 104 more members to...

Kenya Airways strike: pilots’ union officials summoned to...

Photos Of Ekweremadu’s Wife And Sick Daughter, Sonia...

I Would Have Being A Criminal If I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.