Arise TV debate: ‘They confessed like witches’ – Keyamo mocks Peter Obi, Kwakwanso, others

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, on Monday accused presidential candidates at the Arise TV Town Hall debate of “confessing like witches.”

Keyamo mocked the presidential candidates for calling themselves out by deceiving Nigerians.

The Minister of State for Employment and Productivity stated this via his verified Twitter handle.

The presidential debate was organised by Arise TV and the Centre for Development and Democracy (CDD) in Abuja on Sunday.

The debate had in attendance presidential candidates Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, Rabiu Kwakwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Ifeanyi Okowa, who represented Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu was absent at the event and did not send any representative.

Reacting to the debate, Keyamo tweeted: “They are busy confessing like witches and cancelling themselves out.

“They’re calling out those deceiving some gullible Nigerians and repackaging themselves as ‘new breeds’.

“Let them fight to finish; we at the APC are not disguising; we are defending our records with ‘our full chest!’”