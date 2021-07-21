Ariana Grande and the Weeknd Connect for ‘off the table’ Live Performance – Vulture

The Latest

Benioff and Weiss’s New Show Has Zero Dragons, Tons of Sandra Oh



The Chair stars Oh as the chair of an English department getting totally glass cliffed.





Ariana Grande and the Weeknd Connect for ‘off the table’ Live Performance



Their duets never disappoint.





Lesbians Get the Reality-TV Treatment With Tampa Baes



Guaranteed to come this fall.





Khalid Brings His Single ‘New Normal’ Back Down to Earth, Drops Video



After premiering it during Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space launch.





Never Have I Ever Recap: Sorry Won’t Cut It



Apologies are hard, but they shouldn’t be this hard.





Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, Together, Hopefully Forever



The rock powerhouses on their fast friendship, first song as a duo, and future.



By Dan Reilly

Lorde Has a Pretty, Existential Crisis on ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’



As one does.





Lana Condor to Executive-Produce and Star in New Action-Comedy Take Out



The actress is booked and busy.





Yola Brought the Late Show House Down With ‘Stand for Myself’



And earned that standing ovation.





The Witcher Is Anime, Now



Toss a coin to your storyboard artist.





The Linda Lindas Air Their Frustrations on New Single ‘Oh!’



The first release since the viral teen rock stars signed a record deal.





Demonic Trailer: Dang, These Supernatural Forces Got Hands



“Now that it’s free, it won’t stop coming for you.”





Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Won’t Earn Taylor Swift Any More Grammys



She plans to focus on evermore at this year’s awards.





Nicolas Cage Is Afraid to Watch His Next Movie



He’s more comfortable with his truffle-foraging Pig character than with the surrealist version of himself he plays in an upcoming film.



By Chris Lee

Tim Robinson Describes the Coffin Flop They Couldn’t Film



“Yeah, some of them yard-sale down a hill and hit birds.”





AHS’s Newest Horror Story Is an On-Set COVID Shutdown



An actor tested positive for the virus, pausing production a month ahead of the premiere.





Charlamagne Tha God’s Late Night Show Will Be Produced by Stephen Colbert



“Tha God of hip-hop radio” is launching a new talk show on Comedy Central.





Brandi Carlile Comes in Loud to Announce New Album In These Silent Days



Characteristically huge single “Right on Time” features a music video directed by Courteney Cox.





Pack It In, Everyone, Dolly Parton Now Owns Hot Girl Summer



We don’t make the rules.



