Ariana Grande and the Weeknd Connect for ‘off the table’ Live Performance – Vulture

The Latest
trailer mix
Benioff and Weiss’s New Show Has Zero Dragons, Tons of Sandra Oh
The Chair stars Oh as the chair of an English department getting totally glass cliffed.
live performances
Ariana Grande and the Weeknd Connect for ‘off the table’ Live Performance
Their duets never disappoint.
exclusively gay moments
Lesbians Get the Reality-TV Treatment With Tampa Baes
Guaranteed to come this fall.
my single is dropping
Khalid Brings His Single ‘New Normal’ Back Down to Earth, Drops Video
After premiering it during Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space launch.
overnights
Never Have I Ever Recap: Sorry Won’t Cut It
Apologies are hard, but they shouldn’t be this hard.
q&a
Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, Together, Hopefully Forever
The rock powerhouses on their fast friendship, first song as a duo, and future.
By Dan Reilly
my single is dropping
Lorde Has a Pretty, Existential Crisis on ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’
As one does.
new series
Lana Condor to Executive-Produce and Star in New Action-Comedy Take Out
The actress is booked and busy.
last night on late night
Yola Brought the Late Show House Down With ‘Stand for Myself’
And earned that standing ovation.
trailer mix
The Witcher Is Anime, Now
Toss a coin to your storyboard artist.
girl groups
The Linda Lindas Air Their Frustrations on New Single ‘Oh!’
The first release since the viral teen rock stars signed a record deal.
trailer mix
Demonic Trailer: Dang, These Supernatural Forces Got Hands
“Now that it’s free, it won’t stop coming for you.”
grammys (taylor’s version)
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Won’t Earn Taylor Swift Any More Grammys
She plans to focus on evermore at this year’s awards.
who has my pig?
Nicolas Cage Is Afraid to Watch His Next Movie
He’s more comfortable with his truffle-foraging Pig character than with the surrealist version of himself he plays in an upcoming film.
By Chris Lee
last night on late night
Tim Robinson Describes the Coffin Flop They Couldn’t Film
“Yeah, some of them yard-sale down a hill and hit birds.”
shutdowns
AHS’s Newest Horror Story Is an On-Set COVID Shutdown
An actor tested positive for the virus, pausing production a month ahead of the premiere.
late night
Charlamagne Tha God’s Late Night Show Will Be Produced by Stephen Colbert
“Tha God of hip-hop radio” is launching a new talk show on Comedy Central.
my single is dropping
Brandi Carlile Comes in Loud to Announce New Album In These Silent Days
Characteristically huge single “Right on Time” features a music video directed by Courteney Cox.
an american treasure
Pack It In, Everyone, Dolly Parton Now Owns Hot Girl Summer
We don’t make the rules.
my album is dropping
Kanye West Confirms Donda Release With Beats Ad Starring Sha’Carri Richardson
The album is set to drop this Friday.