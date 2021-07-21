Home ENTERTAINMENT Ariana Grande and the Weeknd Connect for ‘off the table’ Live Performance – Vulture
The Latest

trailer mix


Benioff and Weiss’s New Show Has Zero Dragons, Tons of Sandra Oh

The Chair stars Oh as the chair of an English department getting totally glass cliffed.

live performances


Ariana Grande and the Weeknd Connect for ‘off the table’ Live Performance

Their duets never disappoint.

exclusively gay moments


Lesbians Get the Reality-TV Treatment With Tampa Baes

Guaranteed to come this fall.

my single is dropping


Khalid Brings His Single ‘New Normal’ Back Down to Earth, Drops Video

After premiering it during Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space launch.

overnights


Never Have I Ever Recap: Sorry Won’t Cut It

Apologies are hard, but they shouldn’t be this hard.

q&a


Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, Together, Hopefully Forever

The rock powerhouses on their fast friendship, first song as a duo, and future.

By Dan Reilly

my single is dropping


Lorde Has a Pretty, Existential Crisis on ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’

As one does.

new series


Lana Condor to Executive-Produce and Star in New Action-Comedy Take Out

The actress is booked and busy.

last night on late night


Yola Brought the Late Show House Down With ‘Stand for Myself’

And earned that standing ovation.

trailer mix


The Witcher Is Anime, Now

Toss a coin to your storyboard artist.

girl groups


The Linda Lindas Air Their Frustrations on New Single ‘Oh!’

The first release since the viral teen rock stars signed a record deal.

trailer mix


Demonic Trailer: Dang, These Supernatural Forces Got Hands

“Now that it’s free, it won’t stop coming for you.”

grammys (taylor’s version)


Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Won’t Earn Taylor Swift Any More Grammys

She plans to focus on evermore at this year’s awards.

who has my pig?


Nicolas Cage Is Afraid to Watch His Next Movie

He’s more comfortable with his truffle-foraging Pig character than with the surrealist version of himself he plays in an upcoming film.

By Chris Lee

last night on late night


Tim Robinson Describes the Coffin Flop They Couldn’t Film

“Yeah, some of them yard-sale down a hill and hit birds.”

shutdowns


AHS’s Newest Horror Story Is an On-Set COVID Shutdown

An actor tested positive for the virus, pausing production a month ahead of the premiere.

late night


Charlamagne Tha God’s Late Night Show Will Be Produced by Stephen Colbert

“Tha God of hip-hop radio” is launching a new talk show on Comedy Central.

my single is dropping


Brandi Carlile Comes in Loud to Announce New Album In These Silent Days

Characteristically huge single “Right on Time” features a music video directed by Courteney Cox.

an american treasure


Pack It In, Everyone, Dolly Parton Now Owns Hot Girl Summer

We don’t make the rules.

my album is dropping


Kanye West Confirms Donda Release With Beats Ad Starring Sha’Carri Richardson

The album is set to drop this Friday.

