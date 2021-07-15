argentine-football-legend-claims-messi-can-never-be-like-maradona-in-stunning-explanation

Mario Kempes has explained that Lionel Messi can never be better than Argentine football legend Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona who won the World Cup with Argentina died in November 2020 after suffering heart attack in his house

Kempes added that the legacy Diego Maradona left behind in the game of football is big for Lionel Messi to beat

Former Argentina international Mario Kempes has stated emphatically that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi can never be like Diego Maradona even if he should win four World Cup titles.

During his active playing time for clubs and country, Diego Maradona was one of the best strikers then considering the goals he scored and his attacking styles of football.

Diego Maradona was also instrumental in helping Argentina to win their last World Cup title as he played 91 games for his country netting 34 goals before re retired.

Recently, Lionel Messi helped Argentina to win the 2021 Copa America beating rivals Brazil in the final thanks to super goal from Angel Di Maria.

The 2021 Copa America title was Lionel Messi’s first trophy with Argentina and football fraternities in the world have been hailing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner ever since.

According to the report on Marca and AS, Mario Kempes who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1978 explained that there is nothing Lionel Messi can do to be greater than Diego Maradona.

Mario Kempes’ reaction

“For Messi, the misfortune is that he was the replacement for Diego Maradona and it is very difficult to overshadow Diego, with the idolatry that he has received around the world.

“If Messi wants to be better than Maradona, he is not going to achieve it even if he wins four World Cups in a row.

“He still hasn’t won the World Cup. No matter how many titles he wins or what he wins, it can never be compared to what Diego did.”

Earlier, . had reported how Angel Di Maria explained that Lionel Messi told him the Copa America final was his moment to shine as the Paris Saint-Germain forward scored the goal that condemned Brazil to a defeat.

Finally, Lionel Messi has won a title with Argentina as him and his teammates defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final of the 2021 Copa America.

It was a tough game for both sides as the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar faced in the encounter even though none of them was able to score.

Injuries have prevented Angel Di Maria to miss many finals for Argentina including the 2016 Copa America before he played in the 2021 edition.

Angel Di Maria explained that Lionel Messi appreciated him for the success they have achieved together in the national team.

