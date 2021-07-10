argentina-vs-brazil:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-copa-america-final-preview

The Albiceleste are chasing their 15th continental title as they hope to end an elusive hunt, while the Selecao are seeking the second in a row

Lionel Messi will look to end career-long tournament heartache with Argentina in the Copa America final on Saturday, but they must overcome a Brazil side featuring Neymar and Co.

Watch Argentina vs Brazil on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Albiceleste booked their place in the final after a penalty shootout victory over Colombia, while hosts and defending champions Brazil progressed past Peru in the other semi-final.

Editors’ Picks Out wide, substitutions and set-pieces: Where the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy will be won and lost

From Swansea outcast to Portugal icon: Where is Euro 2016 hero Eder now?

Chiellini’s back! Italy’s greatest warrior returns to Wembley for one final battle with England

‘It’s my back garden, I’m scoring!’ – Wembley waits for Sterling to crown Euro 2020 glory

There will be no fans in the Maracana Stadium due to the public health situation in Brazil, but both sides will no doubt still be eager to put on a show for the fans watching around the world.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & squads

Position Argentina roster Goalkeepers Armani, Marchesin, Martinez, Musso Defenders Quarta, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, L. Martinez, Molina Midfielders Paredes, De Paul, Di Maria, Palacios, Dominguez, Rodriguez, Lo Celso, A. Correa, Gomez Forwards Messi, Lautaro, Aguero, Gonzalez, J. Correa, Alvarez

Messi suffered a bloodied ankle in the semi-final victory, but the man who leads the tournament scoring charts with four goals is expected to be available for the final to lead his side out.

Lautaro Martinez has three goals to his name this tournament and is expected to lead the line, while penalty shootout hero Emi Martinez will start between the posts.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: E. Martinez; Tagliafico, Otamendi, Pezzella, Montiel; Rodriguez, Lo Celso, De Paul; Di Maria, Lautaro, Messi.

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Weverton, Ederson Defenders Danilo, T. Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro, Emerson, E. Militao, R. Lodi, L. Ortiz Midfielders Casemiro, Fred, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Paqueta, D. Luiz Forwards Richarlison, G. Jesus, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Everton, Firmino, G. Barbosa

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is unavailable for Brazil as he serves the second game of a two-match suspension.

Tite has experimented with a number of different personnel combinations during the tournament, but a few of the constants include Casemiro, Fred and Neymar, all of whom should feature.

Lucas Paqueta has impressed during the tournament, scoring two goals, including the decisive strike in the semi-final, so should be pushing for a start.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Ederson; Danilo, T. Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Everton, Paqueta, Neymar; Richarlison.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Argentina results Brazil results Argentina 1-1 Colombia (Jul 6) Brazil 1-0 Peru (Jul 5) Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (Jul 3) Brazil 1-0 Chile (Jul 2) Bolivia 1-4 Argentina (Jun 28) Brazil 1-1 Ecuador (Jun 27) Argentina 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 21) Brazil 2-1 Colombia (Jun 23) Argentina 1-0 Uruguay (Jun 18) Brazil 4-0 Peru (Jun 17)

Head-to-head