argentina-coach-scaloni-names-who-the-best-player-of-all-time-is-between-messi-and-maradona

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni says Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is the best of all time

The 43-year-old coach knowing what Diego Maradona achieved during his time hailed the 34-year-old forward

Messi has scored four goals while leading his country to the semifinals of the ongoing Copa America championship this summer

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to the semifinal of this year’s Copa America competition after scoring one and assisting two other goals in their quarterfinal triumph over Ecuador.

The 34-year-old is still chasing his first title with La Albiceleste since he broke into the senior team in 2005.

Although he has powered them to the finals of major competitions, the best he has settled for was a silver medal at both the World Cup and the South American championship.

Argentina coach Scaloni and his star player Lionel Messi discussing ahead of their Copa America clash vs Colombia.

However, after scoring four goals in his last five games in the summer competition, he is looking motivated to go for the silverware this time around.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni after watching the Barcelona star said he is the best of all time, even better than the eternal Diego Maradona as reported by Spanish League news platform, Marca.

What Lionel Scaloni said about Messi

“The best thing that can happen to us as football lovers is to enjoy Messi. I think even his opponents enjoy him, we’re talking about the best player of all time.”

Messi is not only Argentina’s all-time highest goals scorer, but he is also the player with the most appearances after overtaking Javier Mascherano’s 147 caps for the country.

They face Colombia in the semi-final on Wednesday, July 7 at the Estádio Nacional de Brasília.

Lionel Messi edges closer to breaking Pele’s record

. earlier reported that Lionel Messi is a goal away from coming level with Pele’s South America’s record of 77 goals for scored for Brazil, AU Sports.

The Argentine captain netted his 76th goal as Albiceleste beat Ecuador 3-0 to qualify for the Copa America semi-finals.

The 34-year-old had earlier in the year broken Pele’s record of being the highest goalscorer for a single club with 634 goals.

