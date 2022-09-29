Home ENTERTAINMENT Arena Lounge To ‘Naija Independence Jam’
The Arena Lounge is back to commemorate Nigerians with Naija Independence jam after hosting a successful white on jeans celebration the previous week.Known for redefining nightlife in Sekondi-Takoradi, the Arena Lounge will host the Naija Independence Jam which has been scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The night will see some of the best DJ’s in Sekondi-Takoradi, including DJ Edita, DJ Lynka, DJ Dollakin alongside TJDJ provide excellent music selection to keep the crown entertained.

ALSO: Davido & Chance The Rapper Link-Up In The StudioThe Arena Lounge, located within the Takoradi Mall redefines a place for ultimate and an atmosphere filled with good music, food, drinking and dancing. Entry is 30 Cedis and is free for ladies. For table reservations, call 0544124825.

