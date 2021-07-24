aregbesola-locks-osogbo,-commissions-ncs-headquarters

Ismaeel Uthman

OSOGBO, the capital of the State of Osun, witnessed a huge turnout of people yesterday, when the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola came to commission the headquarters of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Osun Command.

Entering Osogbo from Ilesa, residents of the state capital trooped out on both sides of the road to show their love to Aregbesola, the immediate past governor of the state.

Aregbesola, who was also acknowledging greetings from the cheering crowd, with his usual two strong and energetic fingers, could not hold back his lovely smiles.

His entry into the state capital from the Oba Adesoji Aderemi/ East Bypass he constructed while governing the state brought about traffic jam on the Gbongan/Ibadan road axis, down to Abere, seat of the Government of the State of Osun, as commuters and passers-by were struggling to catch a glimpse of the Minister.

From the November 27 Interchange, down to the headquarters of the NCS, beside the Federal High Court, loyalists and supporters of Aregbesola and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) occupied the roadsides down to the venue of the programme, which was filled to the full capacity.

Members of the leading socio-political group in the state, Oranmiyan, led Aregbesola into the venue of the programme with their flag flying in the air.

Gracing the event were the Secretary to the State Government of Osun, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, who represented Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, with other lawmakers, the Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District at the Senate, Senator Dr. Ajibola Basiru and Hon. Rasheed Afolabi, who is representing Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo-Otin Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

Other dignitaries at the event include: Caretaker Secretary of the APC in the state, Hon. Rasaq Salinsile, former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Najeem Salam, former Chairman of APC, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi, some former commissioners and special advisers in the state.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, was represented by Sooko Kemade Elugbaju at the event.

The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, Larooye II and the Onirun of Oke-Irun, Oba Isaac Adetoyi Adetunlurese, Olokose II also graced the occasion.

After commissioning the NCS headquarters, Aregbesola visited Asiwaju of Osogbo, Alhaji Hammed Omidiran, a former chieftain of APC, who crossed over to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018, Alhaji Fatai Diekola, popupar business mogul, Chief Amuda Lawal Obelawo and other notable politicians and community leaders in the state.

Aregbesola with Chief Obelawo

The Minister greeting Chief Hammed Omidiran

Aregbesola in a discussion with Alhaji Diekola

The traffic became hectic from the Aregbesola junction, to the entire stretch of Gbaemu-Station Road-Old Garage- Ajegunle-Ayetoro, when Aregbesola was passing through the state capital.

Remarks by bystanders in Osogbo, who witnessed Aregbesola’s movements indicated that residents of the state are still much in love with the Minister. The Minister’s itineraries were robust and quite impressive. They spoke loud of a past state’s helmsman whose imprints are still boldly visible on the socio-political landscape.

Some of the remarks by the bystanders were: “We have missed you Aregbesola.” “This is a popular person, not like…” “See a former governor pulling crowd more than a sitting governor!” “This man is a good man”, among other cheerful remarks.