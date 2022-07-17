aregbesola-distances-self-from-social-media-posts

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has distanced himself from unauthorised messages posted on his verified Facebook and Twitter handles, shortly after INEC declared the PDP candidate, winner of the just concuded governorship election in the State of Osun.

Reacting to the posts, the Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Sola Fasure, in a statement today, distanced the former Osun Governor from the post.

According to him: “It has come to the attention of the media office of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, that an unauthorised message was posted on his Verified Twitter and Facebook Pages at about 8:00am on Sunday 17th July, 2022.

“The unauthorised messages have now been deleted. Members of the public, especially the media, are advised to ignore.”