Home NEWS Aregbesola Distances Self From Social Media Posts
NEWSNews Africa

Aregbesola Distances Self From Social Media Posts

by News
0 views
aregbesola-distances-self-from-social-media-posts

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has distanced himself from unauthorised messages posted on his verified Facebook and Twitter handles, shortly after INEC declared the PDP candidate, winner of the just concuded governorship election in the State of Osun.

Reacting to the posts, the Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Sola Fasure, in a statement today, distanced the former Osun Governor from the post.

According to him: “It has come to the attention of the media office of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, that an unauthorised message was posted on his Verified Twitter and Facebook Pages at about 8:00am on Sunday 17th July, 2022.

“The unauthorised messages have now been deleted. Members of the public, especially the media, are advised to ignore.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

President Buhari Congratulates Osun Governor-Elect, Adeleke

INEC Announces Ademola Adeleke Winner Of Osun Guber...

Transfer: Tiemoue Bakayoko finally leaves Chelsea after 5...

Osun decides: Counting process was transparent – Election...

NPFL: Remo Stars pick continental ticket; Katsina United,...

Buhari consoles Lagos, Tinubu over death of APC...

Osun: Accept your fate, congratulate Adeleke like Buhari...

Transfer: it’s like you want to force him...

2023: We, not FG, developed Ebonyi – Umahi

Catholic Bishop, Ezeokafor bemoans killing of priests across...

Leave a Reply