Aregbesola Bags BusinessDay Excellence In Public Service Award

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, has bagged Businessday 2021 award of Excellence in Public Service based on various reforms instituted by the Ministry under his Leadership.

He was represented at the award ceremony by The Hon. Commissioner, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire & Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), ACG Ado Jafaru, Rtd. Which held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“Other awardees are Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director, North East Development Commission, Dr Sanusi Mohammed Ohiare, the Executive Director , Rural Electrification Funds, Alhaji Tijani Idris Umar, Permanent Secretary, State House, Presidential Villa, Prof Mohammed Haruna, Chief Executive, National Agency for Science, Engineering and Infrastructures, Brigadier General Buba Marwa, NDLEA among others.”