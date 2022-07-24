Home Uncategorized Aregbesola Bags BusinessDay Excellence In Public Service Award
Uncategorized

Aregbesola Bags BusinessDay Excellence In Public Service Award

by News
0 views

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, has bagged Businessday 2021 award of Excellence in Public Service based on various reforms instituted by the Ministry under his Leadership.

He was represented at the award ceremony by The Hon. Commissioner, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire & Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), ACG Ado Jafaru, Rtd. Which held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“Other awardees are Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director, North East Development Commission, Dr Sanusi Mohammed Ohiare, the Executive Director , Rural Electrification Funds, Alhaji Tijani Idris Umar, Permanent Secretary, State House, Presidential Villa, Prof Mohammed Haruna, Chief Executive, National Agency for Science, Engineering and Infrastructures, Brigadier General Buba Marwa, NDLEA among others.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Why I chose Okowa as running mate over...

Real AI for the Workaday World

Haitian children who escaped gang violence take shelter...

Corps member to be prosecuted for ‘inciting public’...

Why I chose Okowa as running mate over...

U.S., Global Business Activity Slid in July

Udaipur killing: NIA arrests eighth person in connection...

Germany to Bail Out Utility Hit Hard by...

Nitish aide rues lack of coordination in NDA

Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later...

Leave a Reply